Inclement Weather to Return to Inland Region for Weekend

(CNS) – A storm system packed with moisture from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through most of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday into Monday morning, with the heaviest precipitation likely late Saturday night. "For San Diego and western Riverside counties, rainfall is expected to range from around one-half inch near the coast to 1 to 2 inches in the mountains, with locally greater amounts," the NWS said. "Rainfall in the deserts will mostly be one-tenth to one-quarter inch." Snow levels will generally hold above 6,000 feet until Sunday night, when elevations above 5,500 feet could be under a blanket of frozen precipitation, meteorologists said. Unstable conditions will persist into early next week, though precipitation is forecast to be light and scattered after Sunday. Prognostication charts published by the weather service indicated another storm front may reach the inland region and the rest of Southern California on Wednesday, though the strength of the system was uncertain. For Saturday and Sunday, temperatures were expected to turn chilly again in the Riverside metropolitan area, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. In the Temecula Valley, the mercury was forecast to top out in the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the mid 40s, while in the Coachella Valley, daytime highs for the weekend were expected to be in the low to mid 60s, with lows in the upper 40s. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.