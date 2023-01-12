Local & Community
Our Desert Past: Hard Luck Hotel
As NBC Palm Springs has previously reported, a body was found in the hot tub at the Sandor V Hotel in Palm Springs. Upon further reflection, we have discovered that this hotel’s location had previously been the subject of a reality show, the site of a pop-up fast food resort and has experienced another tragic death a decade ago. Steve Sumrall has the story behind this hard luck hotel in this edition of Our Desert Past.
By: Ceci Partridge
January 12, 2023
