Harry Styles Returns to the Coachella Valley Jan 31

Harry Styles will close out his Love On Tour in the Coachella Valley at the end of the month. Acrisure Arena made the announcement via social media on lucky Friday the 13th. According to the announcement, Styles will be LIVE at the arena January 31 and February 1, 2023. Registration is open from Friday through Monday, Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. for access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fans at hstyles.co.uk/tour. General sales tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10 a.m. PST. Harry Styles Love On Tour JUST ANNOUNCED | @Harrystyles is closing out his #LoveOnTour at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on 1.31 & 2.01 ⭐️ Your ONLY way in is to register NOW thru Monday 12pm for access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan https://t.co/t1Wz7rDsU9 🎟 Onsale Fri Jan. 20 pic.twitter.com/86bUUVzahw — Acrisure Arena is the Coolest Spot in the Desert! (@AcrisureArena) January 13, 2023