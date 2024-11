Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Special Holiday Hours

(CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will expand its hours of operation during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, starting Saturday. The first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m. from Saturday through Monday, officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes. Since 1963, the tramway has carried visitors 2 1/2 miles from Palm Springs to the San Jacinto Mountains, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, Mountain Station is an entry point to more than 50 miles of hiking trails. More information is available at pstramway.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.