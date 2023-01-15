Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley

(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to "turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads." "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the NWS advised. Many parts of the county were experiencing rain on Sunday. North Gene Autry Trail, between Salvia and Via Escuela, as well as Vista Chino, were closed due to flooding, the Palm Springs Police Department reported. Temperatures were in the mid-50s on Sunday in downtown Riverside, Hemet and Temecula, and in the low 60s in the Coachella Valley. Forecasters said overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday and Monday night in the mountains, and will be in the 40s in the desert. Showers were expected to become steady snow Sunday night and Monday, with winds of 20 to 30 mph gusting to 50 mph in the mountains. Snow levels will vary between 5,000 and 7,000 feet, according to the NWS, with accumulation of 3 to 8 inches by Tuesday morning from 5,000 to 6,000 feet, 8 to 15 inches from 6,000 to 7,000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet. A winter storm warning was issued for the Riverside County mountains until Tuesday at 4 a.m. Forecasters predicted a 90% chance of precipitation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for downtown Riverside, Hemet and Temecula. Wind gusts in those areas will range from 10 to 15 mph with some as high as 30 mph. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.