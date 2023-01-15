Jim Gaffigan Talks About His Dramatic Role in “Linoleum”

Funnyman Jim Gaffigan is transitioning to dramatic roles. Beginning with last year’s "Collide," the standup comic has been proving that he possesses dramatic prowess needed for heftier roles. This year, he’s starting off with the fantastic sci-fi dramedy "Linoleum" about a children’s science TV show host who decides to build his own rocket. But what he discovers is far more deeper – the nature of reality and the discovery of happiness. Making its worldwide debut at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, "Linoleum" is definitely a must see! And Gaffigan even has dual roles in the movie! I spent some time with the actor to talk about the film, his character, and why he loves doing dramatic films. "Linoleum" is scheduled for release on February 24. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/Jim_Gaffigan_LINOLEUM_Interview.mp4