Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, SoCal Weather Briefing

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! • A Flood Advisory has been posted through Tuesday morning for the Coachella Valley as mountain rain runoff may cause street flooding in areas along the Whitewater River and Coachella Storm Water Channel • A Wind Advisory continues through Tuesday morning for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert and area mountains • A Winter Storm Warning has also been posted through Tuesday morning for area mountains above 5000-feet Although skies will slowly clear-out Tuesday, Valley midday temperatures will remain cool.