Weather Forces Coachella Valley Road Closures

Inclement weather throughout Riverside County is causing major roads in the valley to close. On the west end, the usual suspects are closed due to flooding. This includes Indian Canyon Drive from Interstate 10 to Sunrise Parkway, Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10 to Via Escuela, and East Vista Chino at the Whitewater Wash between Carmela Drive and Clubhouse View Drive. In the east end of the valley Dune Palms Road at the Wash in La Quinta and Ave 50, also at the Wash, in Coachella are both closed due to debris in the road after the water receded. All municipalities are monitoring the weather and assessing damage for possible partial road reopening. Palm Springs Roads Closed