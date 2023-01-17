2023 American Express field still stacked despite familiar faces missing

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/IG-AMEX-PREVIEW.mp4 The west coast swing of the PGA Tour tees off right here in the Coachella Valley. The longtime event will be without the former host, Phil Mickelson, as well as the 2022 Champion, Hudson Swafford, after the two were among the group of golfers to make the leap to LIV. Our Tali Letoi gives us a preview of the 2023 American Express and why the field is still stacked.