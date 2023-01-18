Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 14, including Ukrainian interior minister

(CNN) — A helicopter carrying the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry crashed near a kindergarten and residential block in the Kyiv region on Wednesday, killing at least 14 people, including all nine people on board, according to officials. A further 28 people were injured following the incident in the city of Brovary Wednesday, Ukraine’s Minister of Health said later that day, adding that 15 people remain hospitalized, including four children. Fourteen bodies were found at the crash site, including one child and all nine people who were on board the helicopter — six ministry officials and three crew members, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES). Ukrainian National Police confirmed that Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovychis were among the dead. The Ukrainian Security Services, the SBU, has launched an investigation into the crash, and posted on Facebook that "several versions of the tragedy are being considered." They include: "Violation of flight rule, technical malfunction of the helicopter (and) deliberate actions to destroy the helicopter." There has been no suggestion from any other Ukrainian officials about Russian involvement in this crash. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the incident as a "tragedy." A CNN team on the ground in the Kyiv region noted gray skies and very low visibility. The helicopter that crashed was a Eurocopter EC225 "Super Puma," the CNN crew confirmed after seeing remnants of flight manuals among the debris. The SES said that this helicopter "was repeatedly involved in the transportation of personnel to emergency sites." An SES statement posted on Facebook added: "The crew of the aircraft was trained to perform tasks in difficult conditions and had the required number of hours of flying time." It landed near a kindergarten and a residential building, Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said earlier. "At the time of the tragedy, there were children and the staff in the kindergarten. At the moment, everyone was evacuated," he wrote on Telegram. Mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko declared three official days of mourning on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. "A dark day … There are no words to express the pain of loss," Sapozhko said in a post on Telegram. "Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims." Zelensky on Wednesday afternoon asked those in attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos to hold a minute of silence for all those who have lost their lives in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Interior ministry officials killed In a written statement, Zelensky called the crash "a terrible tragedy," adding that he has ordered the Ukrainian Security Services "to find out all the circumstances." Zelensky ended his statement by saying the interior ministry officials were "true patriots of Ukraine. May they rest in peace! May all those whose lives were taken this black morning rest in peace!" The officials are thought to be the most senior government figures to have died since Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Monastyrsky, 42, was a lawyer by training. According to a biography published on the ministry’s website, he spent some years teaching law and management at a university in his home town of Khmelnytskyi, before deciding to turn "from theory to practice" and become involved in politics. He worked on reforming Ukrainian law enforcement following the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, rose through the ranks and was appointed interior minister in July 2021. Last year, Monastyrsky accompanied a CNN crew on a visit to abandoned Russian military positions in Chernobyl. News of Monastyrsky’s death sparked a wave of reactions from many of his counterparts and other foreign leaders. "Saddened by the tragic death of the Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky. Thoughts for all the victims of this terrible event that occurred near a kindergarten, for the children and the families," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described Monastyrsky as "a true friend of the UK." Charles Michel, president of the European Council, also paid tribute to Monastyrsky as "a great friend of the EU." Michel tweeted that the European Union joins Ukraine "in grief following the tragic helicopter accident in Brovary." Yenin, also 42, served as Ukraine’s deputy prosecutor general and deputy minister of foreign affairs before becoming Monastyrsky’s first deputy in September 2021, according to the ministry’s website. Lubkovychis was 33 and, like the other two men, was appointed to the ministry in 2021. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.