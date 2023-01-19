Rising Stars start off strong in Round 1 of American Express

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/article-amex-day-1.mp4 Round One of The American Express is officially in the books. A lot of rising stars are looking to make a name for themselves among some seasoned PGA Tour Winners. This year’s field is proving to already be as exciting as it was hyped up to be. Davis Thompson fires a sizzling 62 to get the tournament started off right, after back-to-back eagles on the front nine. Among the share for second is fellow rookie Taylor Montgomery, whos season is also off to a hot start, after he just finished tied for 12th last week at the Sony Open. But several young names firing darts on tough courses where those are needed. The field includes five of the top seven players in the world and 10 of the top 20. Just two back from the leader is Jon Rahm, who won here in the valley in 2018. Not too far back is the San Diego State Alum Xander Schauffele sitting at 7-under while Murrieta Native Rickie Fowler carded a 68 with 4 birdies on the day. Also sitting at -4 for the day is Idyllwild native Brendan Steele. He and the rest of this talented field still have a lot of golf left to play.