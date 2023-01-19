Water Wise Wednesday
Water Wise Wednesday’s with CVWD: History
Well all the rain we’ve had in the past couple of weeks has helped with drought conditions across the state but officials say the drought isn’t over just yet. Tonight we begin a new series. Water Wise Wednesday in partnership with the Coachella Valley Water district are Thalia. Hayden spoke with Lorraine Garcia, the communication director for C. V. W. D. who shares a brief history of how water came to the Coachella Valley.
By: Ceci Partridge
January 19, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...