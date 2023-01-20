American Express Tournament Raises Millions for Coachella Valley Organizations

This year, the American Express Tournament is giving back to 37 Coachella Valley organizations, making this one of the most charitable sporting events in the desert. Back in November, American Express announced a $1 million charitable donation to these local organizations. The organization Impact Through Golf provides funding to organizations that support health and wellness, youth sports, family support, education and homelessness. American Express also looks for organizations who lead the way in social justice reform, diversity and inclusion, and overall support for small business. Two of the 37 local organizations who will see these funds are FIND Food Bank and First Tee and they say these funds mean everything. "While they’re learning golf, they’re learning about sportsmanship and respect and courtesy and how to be a better person," First Tee Coachella Valley Executive Director Teal Guion shared. "That’s really our biggest goal is just giving these kids the tools that they need to be successful in the world. That’s what we do with [the donation]. We make sure that this program and the amazing mentors are able to really impact kids." "The money that’s being donated to FIND Food Bank will be used long after this tournament leaves our community," FIND Food Bank President and CEO Debbie Espinosa said. "It will help take care of people who are struggling to find where their next meal will be coming from. It will allow FIND Food Bank through its over 150 distribution sites and partners to be able to provide healthy and nutritious fresh produce and vegetables to over 150,000 people on average, every month." First Tee has been involved with this tournament for about 10 years and say they are blessed to be a part of this program for such a long time. On Friday, First Tee students are the standard bearers so they are holding the signs and walking down the fairways, giving them the opportunity to see all the action first hand. FIND Food Bank said over the years, this tournament has donated over $200,000 to ensure people knew where their next meal was coming from. That amount gives over 350,000 meals to our community. Since 1960, this tournament has donated more than $64 million and they say, they’re not done yet.