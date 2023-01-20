Cathedral City Man Jailed, Released after Child Sexual Abuse Located in Home

A Cathedral City man is out of jail after being accused of possessing child sexual abuse material. A search warrant was executed in the 26000 block of Rio Oso Road in Cathedral City Thursday by agents with the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). During the search, agents located evidence of Child Sexual Abuse material in the residence, according to the Riverside County’s District Attorney’s Office. A resident of the home, Miguel Lictawa Sr., 67, was taken into custody after interviews and an investigation. He was booked into the Larson Justice Center with a bail set at $10,000. On Friday, jail records showed Lictawa Sr. had been released.