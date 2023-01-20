Early Morning Rancho Mirage Shooting Under Investigation

An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting Friday in Rancho Mirage at Bob Hope near Ramon Road. Deputies responded to a shots fired call just after 3 a.m. in the 32200 block of Bob Hope, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. At the location, deputies found bullet holes in a vehicle. A witness at the scene told deputies they believe they saw a "dark-colored vehicle" speeding away from the area. Moments later the vehicle was located by deputies and the two people inside the vehicle were detained. Deputies say no one was shot during this incident. However, the investigation is ongoing.