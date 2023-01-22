SPORTFIVE Athletes take over top of leaderboard at The American Express

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/web-day-3.mp4 All eyes have stayed on the PGA Tour Rookie Davis Thompson, the eagle machine at the American Express. But after 54 holes, he and Jon Rahm, a past champion in 2018, share the lead heading into Sunday. While a clear difference in age and tour experience, both are clients of SportFive. In fact, the sports management agency represents 23 golfers in the field. Four of the top five names on the leaderboard after Round 3 are all SportFive clients, the sports management agency that manages and operates The American Express. Among the talented bunch at the top with the agency include Tom Kim and J.T. Poston. Kim missed the cut at The Sony Open last week but has put himself in contention for the final round. Now that talent list only gets longer with Patton Kizzire tied for ninth at 17 under after carding a 67 on Saturday alongside Sunjae Im. SportFive’s Danny Lee also in the mix, he sits at 14-under after his own 67 on Saturday.