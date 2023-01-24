Oscar 2023 Full Nominations, Snubs, and Surprises

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were handed out this morning with Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams doing the honors. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" led the pack with 11 nominations followed by "The Banshees of Inisherin" with nine nods. The biggest surprise is the outstanding performance of "All Quite on the Western Front" with eight nominations including Best Picture. But as in any other year, there were some snubs and a few surprises! You can see the full list of nominees below but first, the snubs. SNUBS Danielle Deadwyler – "Till" is a powerful movie spearheaded with an equally powerful performance by Danielle Deadwyler as a grieving mom who turned sadness into triumph. Her understated acting speaks volumes but alas, the Academy did not listen. Dolly De Leon – The first Filipina to get Golden Globes and BAFTA nominations was ignored. De Leon, in my humble opinion, was the best thing in "Triangle of Sadness" but surprisingly, the film received a Best Picture nod with Ruben Ostlund getting a Best Director nomination. Tom Cruise – "Top Gun: Maverick" brought people back in the theaters but Tom Cruise failed to receive a Best Acting nod. Margot Robbie – The best part of "Babylon" is watching Margot Robbie. Too bad the Academy didn’t think so. "Babylon" – speaking of "Babylon," the film, an ode to the good old days of Hollywood was largely ignored. And this from Damien Chazelle of "La La Land." Taylor Swift – Where’s the love for Taylor and her song "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing?" Olivia Coleman – Proves that past winners don’t necessarily mean this year’s favorites. She was good in "Empire of Light" but the film was just so-so. Viola Davis – No love for Viola Davis or for her film "The Woman King" or for director Gina Maria Prince-Bythewood. Women Directors – Speaking of women directors, where art thou? Sarah Polley’s "Women Talking" received a Best Picture nomination but not for directing. What about Charlotte Wells for the fantastic "Aftersun?" To paraphrase Natalie Portman at the 2018 Oscars, there are only male nominees! Paul Dano – Poor, poor Paul Dano. What should he do to get some Academy love? He was ignored in Oscar-winner "There Will Be Blood" and now with "The Fabelmans," it should have been his entry to get at least a nomination but no. Try again next year? SURPRISES Stephanie Hsu – "Everything Everywhere All At Once" proved to be the one to beat and I’m so happy that Stephanie Hsu, who played the daughter in the film (really the crux of the movie), got some Oscar love! Andrea Riseborough – Her performance as a lottery winner who falls from grace for "To Leslie" is truly deserving. It’s a labor of love for the actress! Ana de Armas – "Blonde" was a disappointment but Ana de Armas poured her heart and soul and lots of bleach to her hair to play Marilyn Monroe and she delivered…all the way to Oscar nomination glory. Brian Tyree Henry – So glad that "Causeaway" was not totally ignored and Brian Tyree Henry scored a Best Supporting Actor nod. "All Quite on the Western Front’ — Netflix may be very happy that this wonderful film, based on the 1929 novel of the same name received eight nominations including Best Picture. ODD AND ENDS John Williams — John Williams becomes the oldest person to ever be nominated for an Oscar. At 90 years old, the beloved composer received his 53rd nomination for "The Fabelmans" making him the only living person with the most nominations (Walt Disney had more noms though with 59 so Williams has a few more years..please?). But wait, there’s more! The film composer is the ONLY person to ever be nominated in seven different decades. Wow! Following him in the oldest category is Judd Hirsch and his wonderful cameo in "The Fabelmans." Yes it’s a cameo, a glorified cameo, a cameo that’s loved! And remembered! Hirsch is 87 years of age. By the way, did you know that Hirsch’s last nominated role was "Ordinary People" in 1981? It took him 42 years to get his second nomination breaking the record set by Henry Fonda who was nominated in 1941 for "The Grapes of Wrath" and then in 1982 for "On Golden Pond" for which he won the Oscar. Winners for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on March 12th with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host for the third time. Here are the complete Oscar 2023 nominees: Best Picture All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans TÁR Top Gun: Maverick Triangle of Sadness Women Talking Best Director Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Todd Field, TÁR Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness Best Actor Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale Paul Mescal, Aftersun Bill Nighy, Living Best Actress Cate Blanchett, TÁR Ana de Armas, Blonde Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau, The Whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) All Quiet on the Western Front Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Living Top Gun: Maverick Women Talking Best Writing (Original Screenplay) The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans TÁR Triangle of Sadness Best Animated Feature Film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss In Boots: The Last Wish The Sea Beast Turning Red Best International Feature Film All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Close Eo The Quiet Girl Best Documentary Feature All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Fire of Love A House Made of Splinters Navalny Best Film Editing The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once TÁR Top Gun: Maverick Best Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths Elvis Empire of Light TÁR Best Costume Design Babylon Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Best Makeup and Hairstyling All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis The Whale Best Production Design All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water Babylon Elvis The Fabelmans Best Music (Original Song) "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman" "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" "This is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Best Music (Original Score) All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Best Sound All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Elvis Top Gun: Maverick Best Visual Effects All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Top Gun: Maverick Best Animated Short Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse The Flying Sailor Ice Merchants My Year of Dicks An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It Best Live Action Short Film An Irish Goodbye Ivalu Le Pupille Night Ride The Red Suitcase Best Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers Haulout How Do You Measure a Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect Stranger at the Gate https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/Oscar_Nominations.mp4