Palm Springs Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event

Palm Springs Animal Shelter is over capacity for their big dog kennels and are hosting an adoption event to find these lovable canines homes. The shelter will be hosting the adoption event at the Mathis Home showroom in Indio this Saturday, January 28th from 11am to 3pm. The address is 81410 CA-111 in Indio. "Big dogs are a ton of fun. And you might be surprised to learn that many need less space and exercise than you think. But, sadly, due to stereotypes and myths about the space and care that they require, these lovable goof-balls tend to take longer to find homes." the press release states. They will be having some big dogs available for fostering or adoption, and are inviting the public to stop by and check them out. The shelter says you can help ensure these dogs wind up in loving homes they deserve by adopting or fostering a big dog, or simply spreading the word about how amazing they are.