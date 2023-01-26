10 Residences Shelter-In-Place in Mecca Due To Ruptured Gas Line

(CNS) – A shelter-in-place order was established for 10 residences in Mecca Thursday after gas line was ruptured during construction in the area. Firefighters responded at around 2 p.m. to the 91000 block of Painted Canyon Court, where an exterior gas line had been ruptured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A fire department official said construction in the area led to the rupture. Nearby residents were told the shelter in place while crews worked to repair the line. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.