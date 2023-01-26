Empire Polo Club in Indio Hosts Southwest Arts Festival

INDIO (CNS) – The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 36th annual Southwest Arts Festival Thursday in Indio, featuring more than 225 artists. The four-day festival is from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51. Tickets for the festival and parking are available at gcvcc.org starting at $25. "Recognized as one of the Top 100 Events in North America by Travel Magazine, the festival includes traditional, contemporary, and abstract fine works of art and quality crafts," chamber officials said. "The festival’s reputation for first-class quality and professional integrity makes it one of the country’s finest juried art festivals." Art to be featured over the weekend includes pottery, glass, fine art paintings, interactive art displays, photography and more, according to chamber officials. Attendees will also be able to enjoy various food and beverage options. Among the artists whose work will be featured in the festival are American Art award-winning poster artist Linzi Lynn of London, stone sculptor Stuart Bailey of Vancouver Island Bailey and National Geographic-awarded photographer Larry Beard. Funds raised from the festival will benefit several Coachella Valley- based nonprofit organizations, according to chamber officials. More than 200 community leaders and volunteers contributed to make the festivities possible. The chamber of commerce, the city of Indio and the BMW Performance Center are sponsoring the event. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.