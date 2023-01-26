Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce to Host Police and Fire Luncheon

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The 12th annual Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon Thursday will highlight the departments’ accomplishments, goals and service professionals. The luncheon, sponsored by Eisenhower Health, is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 North Avenida Caballeros. Tickets to the event and to sponsor a service professional are available at pschamber.org starting at $80. Awards will be presented to an officer and firefighter, chosen by their peers, "who best exemplifies the values of their department," chamber officials said. The departments’ accomplishments and goals will also be highlighted during the event. Chamber officials said awards that will be presented are the Police Officer of the Year Award to Police Chief Andrew Mills, the Firefighter of the Year Award to Acting Fire Chief Jason Loya, and the Richard M. Milanovich Community Leadership Award to Lulu California Bistro’s owner Jerry Keller and CEO John Shay. Keller and Shay will receive the award "for their active participation in a diverse array of boards and committees and their passion for community service," chamber officials said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.