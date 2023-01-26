Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households

CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible. CalFresh is allegedly the state’s largest food program that issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy groceries at many stores, farmers markets, and online through certain retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. "We wanted to let our customers know that if they lost food during early January winter storms, help is available," said Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of the Self Sufficiency Division at the county’s Department of Public Social Services (DPSS). "We recommend impacted customers contact DPSS to request replacement of benefits as soon as possible." To report food loss, CalFresh customers may call 1-877-410-8827. They may also report in-person at their nearest DPSS office, by fax, or by mail. Reports made by Feb. 7 are considered timely. Impacted residents in need of food assistance and not already receiving CalFresh are encouraged to apply by calling 1-877-410-8827 or visiting www.BenefitsCal.com.