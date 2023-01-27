Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Weekend-Long Closure

CORONA (CNS) – The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays. The full westbound closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday between Interstate 15 and Lincoln Avenue, with all five lanes out of service until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. Four prior weekend shutdowns occurred in September, October and December. Only the December shutdown impacted westbound travel. Officials said the current closure is required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million "91 Refresh Project" and the $270 million "15/91 Express Lanes Connector Project." The latter involves erecting two new connector bridges to transition traffic from express lanes on the eastbound 91 to northbound I-15, and from southbound I-15 to the westbound 91. The connector project, which began in April 2021, is expected to be completed in months. This weekend, crews will be removing old support beams, according to RCTC. The refresh project, which started last summer, entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the 91. Work is in the wrap-up stage, though completion has been delayed by inclement weather. A detour will be available this weekend, taking motorists to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway via I-15, after which they can return to Corona via the Corona (71) Expressway, or proceed into Orange County via state Route 57. Officials noted the westbound on- and off-ramps at Main Street, as well as the Lincoln exit ramp, will be closed within the roughly mile-long closure zone. Operations may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions. Motorists can get up-to-date information on the closure at http://www.rctc.org/91refresh, or at http://www.rctc.org/15-91connector. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.