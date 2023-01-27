Inside the Delicious World of “Bake Squad” Season 2

A baking show that’s after your tummy and your heart! "Bake Squad" returns for season 2 with host Christina Tosi bringing her baking gang back. I spoke with Tosi and her squad namely Christophe Rull, Ashley Holt, and Maya-Camille Broussard about their journey from season 1 to season 2 and the surprises in store for this second round. It’s all about love. "Bake Squad" season 2 is now out on Netflix. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/Bake_Squad_Season_2_Interviews.mp4