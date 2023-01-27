Vision to Learn Helps Some CVUSD Students See for Free

Vision to Learn has helped dozens of Coachella Valley Unified School District students by giving the gift of clear sight. Since the 2022 – 2023 school year started, Vision to Learn has serviced at least three CVUSD elementary schools with eye exams and glasses. On January 24, the organization stopped in Coachella to visit Cesar Chavez Elementary school where 140 students from all grade levels received free prescription eye glasses. "It’s just amazing sometimes when they put those glasses on and they’re like, ‘Oh My Gosh,’ I can see," said Erin Puncuhard. "It’s the best feeling in the world dealing with kids. And it’s very satisfying when you do have a more difficult case, when you’re able to work with that kid and get them the care that they need," she continued. For more information about the program visit VisionToLearn.org.