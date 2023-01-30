Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises 1 Cent

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 1 cent Monday to $4.437, a day after it decreased four-tenths of a cent. The average price is 5.1 cents more than one week ago and 11 cents higher than one month ago, but 15.6 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.956 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price dropped for the second day in a row, dropping one-tenth of a cent to $3.508, and following a 17-day streak of increases totaling 24.3 cents that ended when it decreased one-tenth of a cent Sunday. It is 8.5 cents more than one week ago, 32.9 cents higher than one month ago and 14.5 cents greater than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.508 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.