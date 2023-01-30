College of the Desert Invites Public To Faculty & Staff Art Exhibition and Reception

College of the Desert announces that a new exhibition of artwork by faculty and staff is on display January 30 through February 16 at the Marks Art Center. There will also be an artist’s reception from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, February 2. This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided, according to the news release. Live music will begin at 5pm with performances by music department faculty Chris Reba and Jenne Carey, and The Hellions, featuring ESLN (English as a Second Language Noncredit) Instructor Angel G. Lua. The lineup will also include poetry reading by English Department faculty Ruth Nolan and Rebecca Gaydos. The exhibition will present an eclectic collection of works in a variety of mediums by faculty and staff representing a diverse cross-section of the College campus fabric. "I am looking forward to seeing our talented faculty across many different disciplines shine and bring attention to the wonderful work that the Marks Art Center staff are doing," said Dr. Sara Butler, Dean, Social Sciences and Arts. For more information, please contact the Marks Art Center at (760) 776-7278 or visit them on Instagram @marksartcenter.