Firefighters Battle Heavy Fire in Good Hope Home

GOOD HOPE (CNS) – Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department battled a fire in a fully involved double-wide modular home in Good Hope Sunday. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 24600 block of Sophie Street. The Southern California Gas Company and Southern California Edison responded to secure utilities. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.