Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee

MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side of a Ford pickup. The motorcyclist was knocked off and suffered major injuries. Menifee Police Department officers, Riverside County Fire Department paramedics and personnel from American Medical Response began lifesaving efforts on the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was identified as 55-year-old Canon Squires of Menifee, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office. Investigators found that both the motorcycle and pickup were westbound on Bundy Canyon Road and the Ford slowed for a left turn. The motorcyclist attempted to pass slowing traffic on the opposite side of the roadway when the driver of the Ford began its turn, and the motorcycle stuck the driver’s side of the Ford. The driver of the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with officers. Officers believe neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash. Anyone with additional information on the collision was encouraged to call the Menifee Police Department Traffic Unit at 951-723-1690. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.