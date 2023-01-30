One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday. It was unknown if the person freed was traveling alone. The patient was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The cause of crash was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.