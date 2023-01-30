Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain will be accompanied by chilly weather on Monday with Temecula at 52 degrees, Hemet at 53, downtown Riverside at 54, Palm Springs at 55 and Coachella Valley at 57 during the day. At night temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees in Hemet, 36 in Temecula, 40 in downtown Riverside and 42 in Coachella Valley and Palm Springs. Winds are expected to come in at 15 to 20 mph with some gusts as strong as 30 mph. "Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," said the weather service. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects." Skies will be mostly sunny the rest of the week throughout the county with temperatures becoming warmer reaching the 70s by the end of the week. At night temperatures will range from the mid-30s to low 40s throughout the county. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.