Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead

INDIO (CNS) – Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit. Torres said the Subaru rear-ended a tractor-trailer for unknown reasons. "After the initial impact, the Subaru lost control and became disabled in the westbound lanes of traffic," Torres said in a statement. "The Subaru was then struck by a separate tractor-trailer combination vehicle, causing the Subaru to be pushed into the center median." The Subaru then caught fire and was engulfed in flames, according to Torres. The Riverside County coroner’s office arrived at the scene at around 4:50 a.m., and the two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The fatal crash remained under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call Officer Deleon at 760-772-5300. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.