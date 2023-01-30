Woman Killed in Cathedral City Crash

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Varner Road west of Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. A. Ruiz. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and she was the only occupant in the vehicle, Ruiz said. "The Cathedral City Police Department Traffic Team is investigating the collision and it appears drugs or alcohol were not involved, but speed may have played a factor," Ruiz said. The woman’s name was not released pending notification of relatives, the sergeant said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.