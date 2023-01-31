Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Locations Nationwide

Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close 87 more stores nationwide, including the storefront at 72-459 Highway 11 in Palm Desert, as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said it would close five buybuy Baby stores and all locations of its beauty store brand, Harmon. The retailer said the new closures expand an ongoing program to close 150 of its lowest performing stores. It had previously announced the shuttering of 62 stores in September, and 56 more in January. Thirty states are impacted by the latest announcement. Florida will shed the most Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the latest wave with 11 stores closing, followed by California with 10. Harmon stores are mostly concentrated in New York and New Jersey. For more information, you can go to the Bed Bath & Beyond website at https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/static/harmon.