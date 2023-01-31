Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Mobile Home in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – Firefighters doused a blaze at an abandoned single- wide mobile home in Thermal Tuesday. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 88800 block of Avenue 70, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was contained to the structure at 6:19 a.m. Officials said fire crews would stick around for about two hours to mop up. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.