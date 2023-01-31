Convicted Felon detained after refusing to Exit Coachella Home

Authorities take a convicted felon into custody after refusing to exit home with two others Tuesday Evening. Several Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Avenue 50 and Balboa in Coachella to assist Child Protective Services with a welfare check. However, deputies tell NBC Palm Springs, there was a black jeep where three people got out and ran inside including one who was recognized as a convicted felon. Deputies then searched the Jeep and found two firearms inside. More deputies showed up on scene while authorities shut down a part of Balboa Street. After continuous negotiations, the felon exited the home and was detained without incident. He will now face weapons charges. Meanwhile the other 2 seen with him escaped out the back of the home and remain at large. The investigation remains ongoing.