High School Students Battle at 18th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition

Nine Coachella Valley high schools will compete against each other at the annual Academic WorldQuest competition. Scholarships will be awarded to each student in the top three teams and the top team will move on to compete against other high school teams through the country in the National Academic WorldQuest Competition in April, according to the press release. The event will be hosted and coordinated by Michael Karp, an assistant professor of history at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus on Thursday Feb. 2, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. It will be located at the Indian Wells Theatre at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus – 37500 Cook St., Palm Desert CA 92211. Sponsored by the World Affairs Council of the Desert, the Academic WorldQuest is a team game that challenges the competitors’ knowledge of world affairs. The topics this year include Battle of the Century: Autocracy vs. Democracy; Current Events; Economic Sanctions – A Double-Edged Sword; Great Decisions; and The Future of Supply Chains. For more information about the Academic WorldQuest, visit https://www.worldaffairsdesert.org/worldquest-2023.html. For media-related questions, contact Mike Singer at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, at msinger@csusb.edu or 760-341-2883, ext. 78107.