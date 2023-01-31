Policing in America Under National Spotlight Following Death of Tyre Nichols

document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/POLICING-POST-MEMPHIS.mp4 A national reckoning over police use of force is reignited. "We keep seeing these things over and over again," said Charles Celano, Retired Police Chief and CEO and Founder of Chief Leadership. "I feel so terrible for the Nichols family." The brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by multiple Memphis police officers is once again putting policing in America under a national spotlight. "This is not about race or color. This is a race against the injustices that’s called police brutality," said one protestor. "It’s this culture that says it doesn’t matter whether the police officers are black, Hispanic or white, that it is somehow allowed for you to trample on the constitutional rights of certain citizens," said Benjamin Crump, Nichols Family Attorney. Local law enforcement experts say they’re concerned the actions of police in Memphis will consequently impact the relationship between police and civilians in communities across the U.S. "I feel sad for law enforcement across the country because they’re all going to feel it now," said Celano. "Police have to be seen as having legitimacy, and whether the officers are black or white or brown, it doesn’t matter. You have to have that trust with the community." A trust that many feel is broken. Now, as calls for police reform grow, officials on the outside are wondering if lack of proper training could have played a factor in the tragic event. "Training when it comes to arrest and control or use of force or de-escalation, these are all what we call perishable skills meaning if you don’t use it, you lose it. If you don’t practice it enough, you’re not as proficient in it," said Celano. But an attorney for the Nichols’ family says law enforcement failed Tyre Nichols in more ways than one. "They either failed him by using excessive force… they failed him by severely beating him, they failed him by not intervening, they failed by not rendering aid," said Antonio Romonucci.