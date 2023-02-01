Grupo Control to Headline 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival Saturday

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Taste of Jalisco Festival this weekend will feature a headlining performance by Grupo Control, officials announced Tuesday. The Houston, Texas-based regional Mexican group made its full-length album debut with "Cumbias Sin Control" in 1999 and has since released eight other albums with a series of hits like "Llueve Sobre Mojado," "Viva el Amor" and "Vuele Paloma," according to a statement from festival organizers. Organizers said the festival will be held from Friday to Sunday in the city’s amphitheater and festival lawn, located on the northeast corner of Cathedral Canyon Drive and Avenida Lalo Guerrero. The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with a raising of flags, a proclamation reading from Cathedral City Mayor Rita Lamb, and the opening of daily indulgences — carnival, live entertainment, tequila tasting, vendor market, and the newly added "Fiesta Zone," — organizers said. Outlaw Mariachi will take the festival stage Friday, tribute band Dreaming of You will perform Saturday, and tribute band Corazon de Mana will perform Sunday, according to organizers. Additionally, local musical artist Nacho Bustillos will perform and dance under the stars for an opening night celebration Friday at the Agua Caliente Casino. Other live entertainment throughout the weekend will include Las Tias and folklorico dance troupes, organizers said. The last day, which is set to go from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., will be an opportunity for car enthusiasts to view the car show’s lineup of high-end, unique, and custom created vehicles in the "Fiesta Zone." Festival organizers said that the annual celebration honors the 26- year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco, located in Mexico. Admission and parking for the carnival and vendor market are free, but tickets for rides, food and performances are sold separately at tasteofjalisco.com. The first 500 Cathedral City residents who present valid identification will receive free entry to the Fiesta Zone. More information is available tasteofjalisco.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.