Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose one-tenth of a cent Wednesday to $4.434, one day after dropping four-tenths of a cent. The average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 6.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 16.4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.939 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price fell for the fourth day in a row following a 17-day streak of increases, dropping four-tenths of a cent to $3.501. It is 2 cents more than one week ago, 29.3 cents higher than one month ago and 12.2 cents greater than one year ago. The national average price has dropped nine-tenths of a cent over the past four days, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday after rising 24.3 cents during the 17-day streak of increases. It has dropped $1.515 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. "January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns, but with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won’t catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.