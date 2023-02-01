Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was driving his 2020 Mitsubishi sedan westbound on 14th at an undetermined speed when he "failed to negotiate the turn at the intersection." "The vehicle struck a block wall and immediately caught fire," Taack said. "The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was discovered after the fire was extinguished." Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known whether alcohol or drugs might have been factors in the collision. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the police Traffic Bureau at 951-826-4129. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.