Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified

BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, Phelps was initially walking along the shoulder of the freeway, facing traffic, prompting 911 calls from motorists fearing for her safety. For reasons unknown, the victim apparently stepped into the slow lane and was hit by the driver of a red Honda, who immediately stopped, according to the CHP. Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location within a few minutes and pronounced Phelps dead at the scene. CHP officers shut down the No. 3 and 4 lanes while a preliminary investigation was conducted by them and coroner’s officials. The lane closures were lifted two hours later. An investigation into the fatality was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s San Gorgonio Office at 951-769-2000. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.