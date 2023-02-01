Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service there was a "stabbing during some type of family dispute," but no other details were immediately available, including whether the wound was superficial or serious, and whether anyone had been taken into custody. County fire crews were sent to the location to render emergency medical treatment, but according to a fire department spokeswoman, they cleared the scene a short time later, and there was no record of the patient being transported to a hospital. Sheriff’s deputies were at the apartment, still investigating, as of 1 p.m. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.