Professional Soccer Tournament Begins Wednesday in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – The second annual Coachella Valley Invitational soccer tournament begins Wednesday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio with D.C. United facing Charlotte FC at 11 a.m. Charlotte FC was 13-18-3 during its inaugural 2022 Major League Soccer season, finishing ninth in the 14-team Eastern Conference. D.C. United was last in the conference with a league-worst 7-21-6 record. D.C. United will face the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a 45-minute game beginning at 1 p.m. The field of 12 MLS teams includes the 2022 MLS Cup champion Los Angeles Football Club, which will begin play in the tournament Monday at 2 p.m. against D.C. United. The tournament will run though Feb. 18. Tickets are available at coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes/ Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.