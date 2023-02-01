Prosecutor, Court Commissioner Appointed to County Judgeships

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A veteran Riverside County prosecutor and a court commissioner were appointed to county judicial posts, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Jason Armand, 45, of Orange, was appointed to a newly funded trial judge position, officials said. Armand, a Democrat, has been a prosecutor since 2007, handling a variety of cases. Laura Garcia, 45, of Riverside, was also appointed to fill a newly funded judicial position created in last year’s state budget. Garcia, a Democrat, has been a court commissioner, hearing infractions and misdemeanor matters, since 2021. She served as a deputy public defender from 2008 to 2021. The annual compensation for each position is $231,174, according to the governor’s office. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.