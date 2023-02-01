Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, near Pelion Road. Along with attempted murder, Machuca is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony. The defendant, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, was slated to make her initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta. According to Menifee police Lt. Paul Barbieri, about 6:20 p.m. Friday, Machuca and the victim, identified only as a male adult acquaintance, were involved in an unspecified squabble that culminated in the defendant grabbing a handgun and leveling it at him. Barbieri alleged that Machuca fired a single shot that struck the man in the "left side of his upper torso." Witnesses called 911, and officers and paramedics reached the location within a few minutes. According to the lieutenant, Machuca was immediately taken into custody without incident, and the victim was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment of the wound, from which he’s still recovering. Machuca has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.