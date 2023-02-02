Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Multiple engine crews from the city and one from Cal Fire were sent to the location and encountered flames moving upslope at a slow pace. No homes or other structures were threatened. Firefighters established containment lines in the green vegetation, and by 3:50 p.m., the brusher was knocked down, according to reports from the scene. The fire started less than an hour after a similar small blaze broke out in the nearby Santa Ana River bottom. That fire was contained to a spot of vegetation by 3:30 p.m. There was no immediate word on might have triggered either blaze. The area is frequented by transients, who often ignite warming, cooking and debris fires that sometimes get out of control. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.