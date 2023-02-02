Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The American Red Cross has been requested to assist the four adults and two juveniles displaced by the fire. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.