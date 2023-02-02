Invisible House Lists for $18 Million

Inspired by the sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, a home in Joshua Tree, California is a 5,500-square-foot mirrored box that reflects back the surrounding desert scenery and seems to blend into the landscape, according to the press release. The Invisible House is for sale and featured this week at www.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The home reflects back to the surrounding desert scenery and seems to blend into the landscape. Heat reflecting Solarcool glass gives the home its unique look and keeps the interiors temperate, despite the harsh desert weather, and filters out harmful UV rays. An eco-friendly foam roof and solar-electric system make the house a model of sustainability. Sitting on 67 acres of tranquil desert, the home provides seclusion and oneness with nature. With cameos in numerous film projects and more extensive coverage on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, the home has been available as both a film location and a luxury Airbnb stay with a per-night price of $2,500. A good mix of home and nature, the property is bordered by national parkland and a gated tortoise reserve, but it is only ten minutes from Joshua Tree’s downtown. Other nearby options for entertainment include the Noah Purifoy Art Museum and truly limitless hiking trails. The listing is held by Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo of AKG, Christie’s International Real Estate. For more information, celebrity home news, and celebrity home video tours, visit www.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.