Palm Springs to Host Series of Events for Black History Month

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – City officials Thursday evening will begin a series of events to mark Black History Month. The city will host 11 events this month, beginning with a reception at the Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Palm Springs communications director Amy Blaisdell. The free event will feature the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Drill team and Drum Squad. The 36th Annual Black History Awards Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. Individuals and organizations who have contributed to the success of African-American achievements will be recognized through the night, organizers said. At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, a performance of "The Other Side" will be held at the art museum’s Annenberg Theatre, presented by Empower You Entertainment and the county’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Youth Council. A "Sip n’ Paint" fundraiser will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Antigua Kitchen and Bar, 105 S. Palm Canyon Drive, followed by a lecture from a Haitian playwright at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the art museum, Blaisdell said. A men’s basketball tournament will be held Feb. 18, followed by a caravan and a concert Feb. 20, a musical performance Feb. 23, and a "Taste of Soul" event Feb. 24 before the events come to an end Feb. 25 with the 36th annual Black History Parade and Town Fair. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.